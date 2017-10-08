Mirror Classic Crossword Answers October 9th 2017

Clue Solution
Devoured EATEN
Water lily LOTUS
Huge BIG
Risk GAMBLE
Greek letter BETA
Floor covering RUG
Foot lever TREADLE
Ban EMBARGO
Toothpaste lid CAP
Narcissistic VAIN
Ancient city state SPARTA
Drag TOW
Allude REFER
Curt TERSE
Enthusiastic type EAGERBEAVER
Recede EBB
Zero NIL
Fad TREND
English playwright SHAKESPEARE
Cog GEAR
Large cup MUG
Pitch TAR
Self-image EGO
Concise BRIEF
Breeze GUST
Vehicle CAR
Cooking vessel POT
Amazement AWE