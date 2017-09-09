Mirror Classic Crossword Answers September 10th 2017

Mirror Classic September 10th 2017 Crossword

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Season SPRING
Use the internet SURF
Dash ELAN
US state OREGON
Split RIFT
Item UNIT
Flower jar VASE
Long fish EEL
Farewell! BYE
Bit PART
Group of actors CAST
Appear LOOK
Myth LEGEND
Prima donna DIVA
At what time? WHEN
Colonise SETTLE
Recreation SPORT
Stagger REEL
Category GENUS
Indian garment SARI
Merged UNITED
Mortal FATAL
Close NEAR
Serpents ASPS
Decipher DECODE
Beneath BELOW
Volume of maps ATLAS
Brooch BADGE
Similar AKIN
European coin CENT