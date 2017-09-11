Mirror Classic Crossword Answers September 11th 2017

Clue Solution
Snake COBRA
Graph CHART
Elderly OLD
Incapable UNABLE
Conflagration FIRE
Kind ILK
Omen PORTENT
Young hare LEVERET
Solidify SET
Alcoholic drink WINE
Potion ELIXIR
And not NOR
Former empire ROMAN
Ridicule TEASE
Vegetable CAULIFLOWER
Thieve ROB
Everyone ALL
Living ALIVE
Number TWENTYTHREE
Public protest DEMO
Enquire ASK
Equal PAR
Traitor RAT
Toxin VENOM
Paradise EDEN
Jazz instrument? SAX
Auction item LOT
Anger IRE