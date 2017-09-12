Mirror Classic Crossword Answers September 13th 2017

Clue Solution
Seldom seen RARE
Fellow CHAP
Milky pudding SAGO
Poems ODES
Ultimate LAST
Relating to doctors MEDICAL
Age EON
Dissuade DETER
Tooth MOLAR
Echo-sounding SONAR
Weary TIRED
Jewel GEM
Buccaneers PIRATES
Constantly EVER
Got beaten LOST
Choir member ALTO
Impact mark DENT
Phobia FEAR
Chamber ROOM
Felt remorse RUED
Raw meal SALAD
Lettuce COS
Chess piece PAWN
Strong winds GALES
Designate DENOTE
Indian instrument SITAR
Adolescent TEEN
Gives a speech ORATES
Sum TOTAL
Fruit LIME
Disgust REPEL
Filthy DIRTY
Precious metal GOLD
Volume TOME
Move STIR
Keg VAT