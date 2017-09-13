Mirror Classic Crossword Answers September 14th 2017

Clue Solution
Mathematical device SLIDERULE
Jousting weapon LANCE
Rascal SCAMP
Obtained GOT
Male cat TOM
Spotted SEEN
US state NEVADA
Scandinavian SWEDE
Holiday destination RESORT
Tumble ROLL
Beer ALE
Moroccan cap FEZ
Frequently OFTEN
Embellish ADORN
TV presenters ANCHORMEN
Thrust LUNGE
Song for two DUET
Paused RESTED
Beast of burden LLAMA
Place of learning CLASSROOM
Nightmarish APPALLING
Comfort CONSOLE
Shrouded COVERED
Mesh NET
Hand tool WRENCH
Glossy material SATIN
Form of oxygen OZONE
Blonde FAIR