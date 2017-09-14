Mirror Classic Crossword Answers September 15th 2017

Mirror

Clue Solution
Surprised SHOCKED
Boy soprano TREBLE
Neat ORDERLY
Long stride LOPE
Ready to eat RIPE
Subterfuge RUSE
Mixed school COED
Access ENTRY
Ray of light BEAM
Rapid FAST
Small flan TARTLET
Large weights TONNES
Porter DOORMAN
Stalk STEM
Pragmatist REALIST
Ramp SLOPE
In this place HERE
Fissures CREVICES
Couch DAYBED
Switchboard worker OPERATOR
Sprint RUN
Veneer COATING
Seam HEM
Hired RENTED
Conductor’s wand BATON
Greek cheese FETA
Fog MIST