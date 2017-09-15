Mirror Classic Crossword Answers September 16th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic September 16th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Sample
|TASTE
|Aids in crime
|ABETS
|Anger
|IRE
|Beer
|LAGER
|Gunpowder ingredient
|NITRE
|Self-image
|EGO
|Perched
|SAT
|Point against
|CON
|Pig-pen
|STY
|Landed property
|ESTATE
|Entice
|LURE
|Conflicts
|WARS
|Author
|WRITER
|Insect
|ANT
|Exploit
|USE
|Spoil
|MAR
|Limb
|ARM
|Colour
|SHADE
|Tailed star
|COMET
|Judo grade
|DAN
|Bad-tempered
|RATTY
|Garment joins
|SEAMS
|Christmas decoration
|TINSEL
|Operatic solo
|ARIA
|Breed of dog
|SETTER
|Vote
|ELECT
|Broker
|AGENT
|Implore
|BEG
|Greek deity
|EROS
|Remain
|STAY
|Desert’s fertile patch
|OASIS
|Pitch
|TAR
|Darn
|SEW
|Female sheep
|EWE
|Vase
|URN
|Fleet
|ARMADA
|Temptresses
|SIRENS
|Card game
|RUMMY
|Examines
|TESTS
|State
|AVER
|Diplomacy
|TACT
|Biblical character
|ADAM
|Decay
|ROT