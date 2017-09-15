Mirror Classic Crossword Answers September 16th 2017

Clue Solution
Sample TASTE
Aids in crime ABETS
Anger IRE
Beer LAGER
Gunpowder ingredient NITRE
Self-image EGO
Perched SAT
Point against CON
Pig-pen STY
Landed property ESTATE
Entice LURE
Conflicts WARS
Author WRITER
Insect ANT
Exploit USE
Spoil MAR
Limb ARM
Colour SHADE
Tailed star COMET
Judo grade DAN
Bad-tempered RATTY
Garment joins SEAMS
Christmas decoration TINSEL
Operatic solo ARIA
Breed of dog SETTER
Vote ELECT
Broker AGENT
Implore BEG
Greek deity EROS
Remain STAY
Desert’s fertile patch OASIS
Pitch TAR
Darn SEW
Female sheep EWE
Vase URN
Fleet ARMADA
Temptresses SIRENS
Card game RUMMY
Examines TESTS
State AVER
Diplomacy TACT
Biblical character ADAM
Decay ROT