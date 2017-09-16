Mirror Classic Crossword Answers September 17th 2017

Clue Solution
Yarn THREAD
Anger RAGE
Bellow ROAR
Cope MANAGE
Support PROP
Opposed to ANTI
Dwelling HOME
Animal doctor VET
Lovely CUTE
Unwrap OPEN
Bucket PAIL
Clergyman CURATE
Prison room CELL
Region AREA
Authority EXPERT
Speed TEMPO
Chime RING
Reverie DREAM
Spellbound RAPT
Turn up ARRIVE
Emigrant EXPAT
Bird’s structure NEST
On a single occasion ONCE
Option CHOICE
Greek letter ALPHA
Large GREAT
Entreaty PLEA
Pastime GAME