Mirror Classic Crossword Answers September 18th 2017

Clue Solution
Plant life FLORA
Recurring theme MOTIF
Exploit USE
Anxiety UNREST
Boring DULL
Male cat TOM
Geometric shape RHOMBUS
Number INTEGER
Lettuce COS
Entreaty PLEA
Opposed AVERSE
Spoil MAR
Shove NUDGE
Winning suit TRUMP
Writing implement FOUNTAINPEN
Regret RUE
Donkey ASS
Hand part THUMB
Nods off FALLSASLEEP
Engrave ETCH
Alcoholic drink RUM
Floor covering RUG
Scull OAR
Mode TREND
Test EXAM
Mongrel CUR
Keg VAT
Stray ERR