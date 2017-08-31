Mirror Classic Crossword Answers September 1st 2017

Clue Solution
Fruit PEACHES
Grafted TOILED
Extremist RADICAL
Cut TRIM
Aquatic mammal SEAL
Firearm RIFLE
Plant ovule SEED
Necessity NEED
Frenzied MANIC
Manufactured MADE
Masculine MALE
Comfortable chair LOUNGER
Stay REMAIN
Shirt parts SLEEVES
Sun STAR
Jeopardy PERIL
Type of cheese EDAM
Felon CRIMINAL
Cured in brine SALTED
Brilliance RADIANCE
Body of water SEA
Relating to independent states FEDERAL
Man’s name LEE
Grins SMILES
Female horses MARES
Just MERE
Lengthy LONG