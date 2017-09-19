Mirror Classic Crossword Answers September 20th 2017

Clue Solution
Feeble LAME
House part ROOF
Rescue SAVE
Employer USER
Silly DAFT
Irish county DONEGAL
Decay ROT
Horseman RIDER
Entire range GAMUT
Documents DEEDS
Festive hymn CAROL
For every PER
Unaltered NATURAL
Roasting rod SPIT
Fable TALE
Corrosive substance ACID
Tie DRAW
Dull FLAT
Noisy LOUD
Manner MIEN
Echolocation RADAR
Umpire REF
Datum FACT
Acceptable VALID
Consolation SOLACE
Happen again RECUR
Large shrub TREE
Trauma ORDEAL
First performance DEBUT
Planet MARS
Gin mixer TONIC
Dead language LATIN
Trudge PLOD
Track RAIL
Departed LEFT
Animal’s foot PAW