Mirror Classic Crossword Answers September 22nd 2017

admin Mirror

Clue Solution
Shade of red SCARLET
Inebriated BLOTTO
Type of number ORDINAL
Mast POLE
Grotto CAVE
Pass out SWOON
Mythology LORE
Listening organs EARS
Art form OPERA
Be concerned CARE
Ingots BARS
Reside INHABIT
Boarder TENANT
Sparkle GLITTER
Competent ABLE
Liken COMPARE
Took unlawfully STOLE
Centre CORE
Waterproof garments RAINWEAR
Claws TALONS
Cloudy OVERCAST
Policeman COP
Rower OARSMAN
Mineral ORE
Misplacing LOSING
Cook for an event CATER
Chew BITE
Chum MATE