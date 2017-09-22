Mirror Classic Crossword Answers September 23rd 2017

Clue Solution
Room SPACE
Brown TAN
Freshwater mammal OTTER
Inert element ARGON
Number ONE
Beverage TEA
Listening organ EAR
Appropriate APT
Lawn region GARDEN
Ship’s company CREW
Gem OPAL
Literary mistakes ERRATA
Gamble BET
Allow LET
In the past AGO
Separate APART
Extra payment BONUS
Bind TIE
Hurry HASTE
Navigate STEER
Motionless STATIC
Hire ENGAGE
Recluse LONER
Stow STORE
Writing implement PEN
Region AREA
Radiate EMIT
Cherish ADORE
Vegetable PEA
Amazement AWE
Negative NOT
Small deer ROE
Roof of the mouth PALATE
Character LETTER
European river RHONE
Assemble AMASS
Hit BASH
Labels TABS
Great Lake ERIE
Obtained GOT