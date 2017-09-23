Mirror Classic Crossword Answers September 24th 2017

Clue Solution
Meal REPAST
Fabric join SEAM
Greet HAIL
Position STANCE
Manner of walking GAIT
Hire RENT
Nobleman PEER
Long fish EEL
Farewell! BYE
Bird’s home NEST
Grumble MOAN
Percussion instrument DRUM
Royal seat THRONE
Anger RAGE
At that time THEN
Paused RESTED
Tree product RESIN
Fruit PEAR
In that place THERE
Signal SIGN
Delighted ELATED
Type of element METAL
Greek deity EROS
European volcano ETNA
Modest DEMURE
Porcelain fixture BIDET
Go in ENTER
Phobia DREAD
Middle Eastern country OMAN
Hooligan LOUT