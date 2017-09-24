Mirror Classic Crossword Answers September 25th 2017

admin Mirror

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic September 25th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Overwhelming anxiety PANIC
Skewered dish KEBAB
Negative NOT
Loofah SPONGE
Castle FORT
Container CAN
Glitter SPARKLE
Outstanding NOTABLE
Float up and down BOB
Precipitation RAIN
African desert SAHARA
Self-image EGO
Liquid measure LITRE
Ruling principles ETHOS
Vermin treatment PESTCONTROL
Tavern INN
Gear COG
Obstruct BLOCK
Pale flat legumes BUTTERBEANS
Office worker TEMP
Possess OWN
Weep SOB
Mimic APE
Contort TWIST
Be defeated LOSE
Undergarment BRA
Era AGE
Very warm HOT