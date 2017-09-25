Mirror Classic Crossword Answers September 26th 2017

Clue Solution
Season SPRING
Hard up POOR
Pitcher EWER
Inkling NOTION
Coarse hand tool RASP
Item UNIT
Container CASE
Strange ODD
Amazement AWE
Auction items LOTS
Spotted SEEN
Den LAIR
Colonise SETTLE
Curved structure DOME
Binds TIES
Goal TARGET
Tendon SINEW
Scale RATE
Classification GENUS
Supernatural being PERI
Public speaker ORATOR
Fast RAPID
Bird’s home NEST
Competent ABLE
Inhabit RESIDE
Apportion ALLOT
Beginning ONSET
Sheep’s cry BLEAT
Greek deity EROS
Male deer STAG