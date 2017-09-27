Mirror Classic Crossword Answers September 28th 2017

Clue Solution
Interim TEMPORARY
Cherish ADORE
Silent STILL
For every PER
Domestic fowl HEN
Shoe part HEEL
Decorative covering VENEER
Trophy AWARD
Heed LISTEN
Type of horse ROAN
Meadow LEA
Immerse DIP
Peruses READS
Assumed name ALIAS
Fitter HEALTHIER
Run off to wed ELOPE
Aristocrat PEER
Slice of bacon RASHER
European river RHINE
Unmarried men BACHELORS
Vigilance ALERTNESS
Of the same family RELATED
Thread-like stem TENDRIL
Vehicle VAN
Stoat-like animal WEASEL
Unpaid worker SLAVE
Give a view OPINE
Hurry DASH