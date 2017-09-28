Mirror Classic Crossword Answers September 29th 2017

Clue Solution
Moral ETHICAL
Glittering STARRY
Craftsman ARTISAN
Too ALSO
Great Lake ERIE
Ski run PISTE
Neglect OMIT
Scorch CHAR
Ancient lettering RUNES
Enticement BAIT
50 per cent HALF
Most ready to eat RIPEST
Crosses out DELETES
Russian ruler TSAR
Monkey TAMARIN
Rub out ERASE
Novice TYRO
Harmful INIMICAL
Loiter LINGER
Able to read LITERATE
Flightless bird EMU
Budged SHIFTED
Shabby articles TAT
Flower ORCHID
Foundation BASIS
In this place HERE
Village summer fair FETE