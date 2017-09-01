Mirror Classic Crossword Answers September 2nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic September 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|European capital
|PARIS
|Lid
|COVER
|Era
|AGE
|Yearn for
|CRAVE
|Madagascan creature
|LEMUR
|Judo grade
|DAN
|Bother
|ADO
|Beer
|ALE
|Brown
|TAN
|Salad ingredient
|TOMATO
|Constantly
|EVER
|Scrub
|WASH
|Number
|ELEVEN
|Limb
|LEG
|Plural of is
|ARE
|Common word
|THE
|Weapon
|ARM
|Irritated
|RILED
|Long strides
|LOPES
|Before
|ERE
|Chairs
|SEATS
|Strayed
|ERRED
|Roof of the mouth
|PALATE
|Elderly
|AGED
|Far
|REMOTE
|Leave quickly
|SCRAM
|Military student
|CADET
|Egg cells
|OVA
|Opening
|VENT
|Spoil
|RUIN
|Subsequently
|LATER
|Donkey
|ASS
|Mineral
|ORE
|Be indebted to
|OWE
|Contend
|VIE
|Deer’s feature
|ANTLER
|Paid attention
|HEEDED
|Lights
|LAMPS
|Stanza
|VERSE
|Cabers
|LOGS
|Formal party
|GALA
|In this place
|HERE
|Decay
|ROT