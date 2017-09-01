Mirror Classic Crossword Answers September 2nd 2017

Clue Solution
European capital PARIS
Lid COVER
Era AGE
Yearn for CRAVE
Madagascan creature LEMUR
Judo grade DAN
Bother ADO
Beer ALE
Brown TAN
Salad ingredient TOMATO
Constantly EVER
Scrub WASH
Number ELEVEN
Limb LEG
Plural of is ARE
Common word THE
Weapon ARM
Irritated RILED
Long strides LOPES
Before ERE
Chairs SEATS
Strayed ERRED
Roof of the mouth PALATE
Elderly AGED
Far REMOTE
Leave quickly SCRAM
Military student CADET
Egg cells OVA
Opening VENT
Spoil RUIN
Subsequently LATER
Donkey ASS
Mineral ORE
Be indebted to OWE
Contend VIE
Deer’s feature ANTLER
Paid attention HEEDED
Lights LAMPS
Stanza VERSE
Cabers LOGS
Formal party GALA
In this place HERE
Decay ROT