Mirror Classic Crossword Answers September 4th 2017

Mirror Classic September 4th 2017 Crossword

Clue Solution
Sag DROOP
Skewered meat KEBAB
Contend VIE
Sicily, eg ISLAND
Sew DARN
Rascal IMP
Boost morale HEARTEN
Bequeathed GRANTED
Donkey ASS
Gaelic ERSE
Amble STROLL
Plaything TOY
Name TITLE
Commendation MERIT
Motoring exam DRIVINGTEST
Egg cells OVA
Brooch PIN
Brag BOAST
Sundae BANANASPLIT
Margin EDGE
Circuit LAP
Punch HIT
Append ADD
Thing of value ASSET
Sunrise direction EAST
In the past AGO
Male cat TOM
Grain RYE