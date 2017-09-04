Mirror Classic Crossword Answers September 5th 2017

Clue Solution
Badminton tool RACKET
Strike-breaker SCAB
Howl WAIL
Extol PRAISE
Melody TUNE
Aid in crime ABET
Body of water LAKE
Food fish COD
Hive dweller BEE
Stringed instrument LUTE
Sense FEEL
Potato SPUD
Metal COPPER
Transaction SALE
Stalk STEM
Decaying ROTTEN
Repulse REPEL
Crustacean CRAB
Minor adjustment TWEAK
Venue SITE
Grip firmly CLUTCH
Mix BLEND
Crooked BENT
Competent ABLE
Disobey REFUSE
Foundation BASIS
Painful affliction ULCER
Non-metallic element BORON
Type of cheese EDAM
Notice SPOT