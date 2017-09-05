Mirror Classic Crossword Answers September 6th 2017

Clue Solution
Rant RAVE
Period of time WEEK
Pedestal BASE
Seasoning SALT
Decays ROTS
Crime TREASON
Anger IRE
Big LARGE
Large room SALON
Of the kidneys RENAL
Cafe DINER
Jewel GEM
Deer meat VENISON
Rind PEEL
Geometric shape CONE
Verbal ORAL
Scheme PLAN
Roasting rod SPIT
Corrosion RUST
Small rodent VOLE
Festive hymn CAROL
Moist WET
Leg joint KNEE
Echolocation SONAR
Covered street ARCADE
Gesture SIGN
Cause REASON
Artefact RELIC
Irregular walk LIMP
At no time NEVER
Type of race RELAY
Grasp GRIP
Lathering bar SOAP
Smart NEAT
Age EON