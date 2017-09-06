Mirror Classic Crossword Answers September 7th 2017

Clue Solution
Pulses CHICKPEAS
Evicts OUSTS
Potato-growing US state IDAHO
Bind TIE
Mesh NET
Soft chirp PEEP
Emphasis ACCENT
Shopping binge SPREE
Seven-piece ensemble SEPTET
Man’s name IVAN
Pronoun HER
Previous day EVE
Breeds REARS
Unite MERGE
Southern US state TENNESSEE
Undue speed HASTE
Container CASE
Relent ABATE
Self-control COMPOSURE
Competitor CONTENDER
Racing expert TIPSTER
Swindle DECEIVE
Craft ART
Human PERSON
Stage PHASE
Stanza VERSE
Flightless birds EMUS