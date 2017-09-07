Mirror Classic Crossword Answers September 8th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic September 8th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Tremble
|SHUDDER
|Unsullied
|CHASTE
|Rower
|OARSMAN
|Look after
|TEND
|Roofing slate
|TILE
|Equine mammal
|HORSE
|Fibbed
|LIED
|Change direction
|VEER
|Race meeting
|EPSOM
|Opening
|VENT
|In this place
|HERE
|Nine-sided shape
|NONAGON
|Transform unexpectedly
|MUTATE
|Objects to
|OPPOSES
|Yearn
|ACHE
|Cornish foodstuffs
|PASTIES
|Pebble
|STONE
|Chief
|HEAD
|Unearth
|DISCOVER
|Sprinter
|RUNNER
|Place of fabled wealth
|ELDORADO
|Gratuity
|TIP
|Renovation
|RENEWAL
|Solidify
|SET
|Annexe
|LEANTO
|Planet
|VENUS
|Residence
|HOME
|Units of length
|FEET