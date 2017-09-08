Mirror Classic Crossword Answers September 9th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Classic September 9th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Organism
|PLANT
|Escape from
|ELUDE
|Piece of cloth
|RAG
|Man’s name
|ROGER
|Be cagey
|EVADE
|Colour
|RED
|Feline
|CAT
|Mimic
|APE
|Utilise
|USE
|Landed property
|ESTATE
|Average
|SOSO
|Unit of heredity
|GENE
|Camera stand
|TRIPOD
|Soft roll
|BAP
|Playing card
|ACE
|Frozen water
|ICE
|Vase
|URN
|Thespian
|ACTOR
|Royal
|REGAL
|Grain
|OAT
|Pancake
|CREPE
|Arranges
|SORTS
|Summary
|PRECIS
|Molten rock
|LAVA
|Banded minerals
|AGATES
|Deal with
|TREAT
|Wading bird
|EGRET
|Shelter
|LEE
|Asian language
|URDU
|Sea eagle
|ERNE
|Sudden alarm
|PANIC
|Star
|SUN
|Drunkard
|SOT
|Self-image
|EGO
|Egg cells
|OVA
|Newspaper boss
|EDITOR
|Strains
|EXERTS
|Scope
|RANGE
|Chimes
|PEALS
|Group of countries
|BLOC
|Chaste
|PURE
|Outer garment
|COAT
|Agent
|REP