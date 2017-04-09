Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers April 10th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic April 10th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Small tack is a delicacy
|SNAIL
|Exchange roles with no-hoper
|LOSER
|Catch in one trap
|NET
|Colour of zero scope
|ORANGE
|Loud performance, it’s true
|FACT
|Mother and daughter are crazy
|MAD
|Pressure on previously-mentioned dish
|PLATTER
|Smoking accessory is not as serious
|LIGHTER
|Strange spirit
|RUM
|Part of community
|UNIT
|Insult of little consequence
|SLIGHT
|Hearsay about organ
|EAR
|Arrange letters for a while
|SPELL
|Heard first appearance of bed
|BERTH
|Outburst obscures menacing weather
|STORMCLOUDS
|Trendy new pub
|INN
|Member of whole group
|LEG
|Sprinkle salt with new inclination
|SLANT
|Go back with equal chance for revenge
|RETURNMATCH
|Distinguish from constellation
|TELL
|Also among pandas
|AND
|Favourite cat, say
|PET
|Fairy’s tune
|AIR
|Ghastly European dirt
|GRIME
|Language in another sentence
|ERSE
|Struggled with mat
|RUG
|Family dog able, endlessly, to leap around
|LAB
|Fired with wrath
|IRE