Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers April 10th 2017

Clue Solution
Small tack is a delicacy SNAIL
Exchange roles with no-hoper LOSER
Catch in one trap NET
Colour of zero scope ORANGE
Loud performance, it’s true FACT
Mother and daughter are crazy MAD
Pressure on previously-mentioned dish PLATTER
Smoking accessory is not as serious LIGHTER
Strange spirit RUM
Part of community UNIT
Insult of little consequence SLIGHT
Hearsay about organ EAR
Arrange letters for a while SPELL
Heard first appearance of bed BERTH
Outburst obscures menacing weather STORMCLOUDS
Trendy new pub INN
Member of whole group LEG
Sprinkle salt with new inclination SLANT
Go back with equal chance for revenge RETURNMATCH
Distinguish from constellation TELL
Also among pandas AND
Favourite cat, say PET
Fairy’s tune AIR
Ghastly European dirt GRIME
Language in another sentence ERSE
Struggled with mat RUG
Family dog able, endlessly, to leap around LAB
Fired with wrath IRE