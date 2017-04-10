Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers April 11th 2017

Clue Solution
Bishop to apportion vote BALLOT
Contemporary with part-timer TEMP
Wickedness in the village EVIL
Lets on about getting hot STOLEN
Friend working on board MATE
Phase pets out STEP
Look noble PEER
Initially a call for help SOS
Has run around tree ASH
Stare at torn page GAPE
Still in the venture EVEN
Spots cane construction ACNE
Discuss what young lady consumed DEBATE
Pace around headland CAPE
Owing to student conflict DUEL
Draw back from psychiatrist SHRINK
Bowl when within receptacle BASIN
Tool wasted money LOOT
Nervous part of speech TENSE
Item damaged in the fourth dimension TIME
Please move and pass ELAPSE
Reporters insist PRESS
Stumble on journey TRIP
Border of hedges EDGE
Afterwards reach church from that direction THENCE
A room for prize AWARD
Danes out of range ANDES
Investigate restraint CHECK
Revealing about meat VEAL
Possibly airs a dress SARI