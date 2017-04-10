Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers April 11th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic April 11th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Bishop to apportion vote
|BALLOT
|Contemporary with part-timer
|TEMP
|Wickedness in the village
|EVIL
|Lets on about getting hot
|STOLEN
|Friend working on board
|MATE
|Phase pets out
|STEP
|Look noble
|PEER
|Initially a call for help
|SOS
|Has run around tree
|ASH
|Stare at torn page
|GAPE
|Still in the venture
|EVEN
|Spots cane construction
|ACNE
|Discuss what young lady consumed
|DEBATE
|Pace around headland
|CAPE
|Owing to student conflict
|DUEL
|Draw back from psychiatrist
|SHRINK
|Bowl when within receptacle
|BASIN
|Tool wasted money
|LOOT
|Nervous part of speech
|TENSE
|Item damaged in the fourth dimension
|TIME
|Please move and pass
|ELAPSE
|Reporters insist
|PRESS
|Stumble on journey
|TRIP
|Border of hedges
|EDGE
|Afterwards reach church from that direction
|THENCE
|A room for prize
|AWARD
|Danes out of range
|ANDES
|Investigate restraint
|CHECK
|Revealing about meat
|VEAL
|Possibly airs a dress
|SARI