Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers April 13th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Plant producing perspiration
|SWEATSHOP
|Alert to a battle to the east
|AWARE
|Small length of beam
|SMILE
|Hire piece of pallet
|LET
|Hitting with can
|TIN
|Part of the elephant’s foot
|HEEL
|Feel bitter about getting posted
|RESENT
|Isolated a section
|APART
|Hear silent order
|LISTEN
|Bring up the back
|REAR
|That woman’s in the right
|HER
|Father left as a friend
|PAL
|Dares to adjust scans
|READS
|Strange to send a line
|ALIEN
|Wound needed arm treated
|MEANDERED
|Point to healthy animal
|WHALE
|Help make a wager
|ABET
|Resist plan by relative
|SISTER
|Sheepish round wine producer
|OVINE
|Composer plays roles to a degree?
|BACHELORS
|Entrance embellished with one type of fruit
|NECTARINE
|Told to be part of the family
|RELATED
|Medium trails affected by breeze
|MISTRAL
|Managed to get out of France
|RAN
|For every boy is individual
|PERSON
|Figure heaps out
|SHAPE
|Chosen the Spanish tie design
|ELITE
|Glass is a nuisance, we hear
|PANE