Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers April 14th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic April 14th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Criticised notes and wept
|DECRIED
|Unlocks strange ode with writer
|OPENED
|Bowler has quiet irritation at hesitation
|PITCHER
|Jog out of bistro, timidly
|TROT
|Worry about line found on neck
|FRET
|Husky, say, or another animal
|HORSE
|British grain in vessel
|BOAT
|Gas that none used
|NEON
|Souvenir of pure licentiousness
|RELIC
|Incline to be thin
|LEAN
|Knaves terribly sad after getting caught
|CADS
|A pet changed colour and got thinner
|TAPERED
|Chap sinned awfully
|DENNIS
|Number of exits around space
|SIXTEEN
|Dismissal of Wellington?
|BOOT
|Chief learnt about first key
|CENTRAL
|Opted to change store
|DEPOT
|Change during meditation
|EDIT
|Guessed right – one deck was used
|RECKONED
|Obscure study about old ship
|DARKEN
|Secretive rite performed with money
|RETICENT
|Opponent puts iron ring inside
|FOE
|Causes rector to change season
|REASONS
|Child of resonance
|SON
|Roman puts groove in coach
|BRUTUS
|Left port full
|LADEN
|Yield a plant ovule, say
|CEDE
|Tom’s broken more than half
|MOST