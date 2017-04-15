Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers April 16th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic April 16th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|The tar posed a menace
|THREAT
|Strongbox made of South African iron
|SAFE
|Part of ammunitions
|UNIT
|Superior gambler
|BETTER
|Owl often around garret
|LOFT
|Picture one prisoner
|ICON
|Wonderful penalty
|FINE
|Pass out of recollection
|COL
|Don’t stand for a fib
|LIE
|Performs part of the Bible
|ACTS
|Sensible French river, say
|SANE
|You and I have record cry
|WEEP
|News from the French trial
|LATEST
|Authentic sort of earl
|REAL
|Damn vermin
|RATS
|Start unacceptable group
|OUTSET
|Forbidden to throw a boot
|TABOO
|Tear off at speed
|RATE
|Spin around one city
|TURIN
|Lois ran to store
|SILO
|One cat delivered without delay
|ATONCE
|Commend former spouse returning lot
|EXTOL
|Incentive to have money
|CENT
|Land in terrible rain
|IRAN
|Abandon deer on time — with a second!
|DESERT
|Junior student wore out
|LOWER
|Room to put old instrument
|CELLO
|Met to compose song
|MOTET
|Copies of tapestries
|APES
|Officers’ room in confusion
|MESS