Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers April 17th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Explosion is fun
|BLAST
|Spilt Malibu, destroying one stamp book
|ALBUM
|Boiler’s fuel
|OIL
|Canter off in a daze
|TRANCE
|Great deal of service
|MASS
|Feel modest about growth
|ELM
|At home, anxious and severe
|INTENSE
|Stabilise what’s left
|BALANCE
|Crawler, when quiet
|ASP
|A method of being on holiday
|AWAY
|Mark, at church, is seldom seen
|SCARCE
|Draw a digit, say
|TOW
|Some insects are small and affectionate
|SWARM
|Writer takes notes for money
|PENCE
|Spread prohibitions to include English food
|BUTTERBEANS
|Child of resonance
|SON
|Sticking with twitch
|TIC
|Brian turned into a thinker
|BRAIN
|Teacher has a bit of a classic
|MASTERPIECE
|Incline to be thin
|LEAN
|I’m a moving target
|AIM
|Fashionable new pub
|INN
|Definitely an article
|THE
|Animal all over mother
|LLAMA
|Bed has small worth
|COST
|Fairy’s tune
|AIR
|Lawman takes firm pressure
|COP
|Wonder in drawer
|AWE