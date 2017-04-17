Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers April 18th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic April 18th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Pressure to clear out bundle
|PARCEL
|Huge vats cracked
|VAST
|Woman in view?
|IRIS
|Firework found in salad
|ROCKET
|Knock bust over
|STUB
|Shout for right paddle
|ROAR
|Question wife: is that man new?
|WHEN
|Bother at a party
|ADO
|Vain man finds loud work
|FOP
|Dance film
|REEL
|Declare Vera to be mad
|AVER
|Rite used flag
|TIRE
|Dull former pupil wasted suet
|OBTUSE
|Broadcast second conclusion
|SEND
|Expensive-sounding animal
|DEER
|Please move and pass
|ELAPSE
|City for cavorting pairs
|PARIS
|People’s event
|RACE
|Illuminated concerning amount
|LITRE
|Virginia is inside getting document
|VISA
|Stellar artist in last performance
|ASTRAL
|Forbidden to throw a boot
|TABOO
|Formerly in concert
|ONCE
|Rent is increased, we hear
|HIRE
|Fight to get points that are meagre
|SPARSE
|Fellow finds new diet disgusting
|FETID
|Wear down queen with poem
|ERODE
|Scandinavian food
|SWEDE
|Ever-changing swerve
|VEER
|Discard at the tip
|DUMP