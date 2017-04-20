Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers April 21st 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic April 21st 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|The woman threw Bert sorbet
|SHERBET
|Dependable outbuilding
|STABLE
|Trying to reassess risk round yours truly
|IRKSOME
|Book’s self-dedication
|TOME
|Flames are terribly rife
|FIRE
|Cry about table
|BLEAT
|Metal guide
|LEAD
|Vast sort of barrels
|VATS
|Lied about Republican dreamer
|IDLER
|Only a lake
|MERE
|Fish with a musical tail
|CODA
|So-called loan arranged with time
|NOMINAL
|More impetuous, getting some bacon
|RASHER
|Set off the first ship-worker
|TRIGGER
|New arts supremo
|TSAR
|Fond of a harmonic
|PARTIAL
|Miles away from dirt
|SLIME
|Present during the recording
|HERE
|Determined to have done this puzzle again!
|RESOLVED
|Handles nice surprises
|TREATS
|Requesting no girder replacement
|ORDERING
|Provided dinner – the heart of wifedom?
|FED
|Listener fixes each pain
|EARACHE
|Devoured less than nine, say
|ATE
|Bird flying in Lent
|LINNET
|Moral dilemma for food processor
|MOLAR
|Bother about race
|CARE
|Uncovered ursine mammal, say
|BARE