Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers April 23rd 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Plot is to involve gun
|PISTOL
|Don’t eat quickly
|FAST
|Test most of specimen
|EXAM
|Frightened of a loud attack
|AFRAID
|Rule out bait
|LURE
|German university students get the bird
|GULL
|Need to transform garden
|EDEN
|Conclusion of sudden decision
|END
|Clapped around circuit
|LAP
|Quiet argument at front
|PROW
|Request large vegetable outside
|PLEA
|Terribly evil and horrid
|VILE
|Warn the rat off
|THREAT
|Pleased with relaxation
|EASE
|Ask hoarsely for a file
|RASP
|Lumber with riding gear
|SADDLE
|Growth at factory
|PLANT
|Tender rose arrangement
|SORE
|Pledged to have shelf
|LEDGE
|Drop in autumn
|FALL
|Charm of morning lute performance
|AMULET
|Time to tear into fashion
|TREND
|Loosen at a French party
|UNDO
|Fool daughter taking up English
|DUPE
|Software programs about the French fruit
|APPLES
|Delivery includes organ
|LIVER
|Assesses council tax
|RATES
|Left heat out of machine
|LATHE
|Pale sort of spring
|LEAP
|Incline towards nurse
|TEND