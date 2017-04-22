Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers April 23rd 2017

Clue Solution
Plot is to involve gun PISTOL
Don’t eat quickly FAST
Test most of specimen EXAM
Frightened of a loud attack AFRAID
Rule out bait LURE
German university students get the bird GULL
Need to transform garden EDEN
Conclusion of sudden decision END
Clapped around circuit LAP
Quiet argument at front PROW
Request large vegetable outside PLEA
Terribly evil and horrid VILE
Warn the rat off THREAT
Pleased with relaxation EASE
Ask hoarsely for a file RASP
Lumber with riding gear SADDLE
Growth at factory PLANT
Tender rose arrangement SORE
Pledged to have shelf LEDGE
Drop in autumn FALL
Charm of morning lute performance AMULET
Time to tear into fashion TREND
Loosen at a French party UNDO
Fool daughter taking up English DUPE
Software programs about the French fruit APPLES
Delivery includes organ LIVER
Assesses council tax RATES
Left heat out of machine LATHE
Pale sort of spring LEAP
Incline towards nurse TEND