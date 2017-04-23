Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers April 24th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic April 24th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Spill involves medicine
|PILLS
|Singer has one platform
|BASIS
|One worked for a long time
|EON
|Improve engineers with penalty
|REFINE
|Reportedly obstruct some states
|BLOC
|Draw incomplete toboggan
|LUG
|Talk makes quiet jangle
|PRATTLE
|Imagine rep has upset nurse
|PRETEND
|Field of pleasure
|LEA
|Moan about land
|OMAN
|An affection for putting key in corner
|ALCOVE
|Drink of character, say
|TEA
|Choose from selection
|ELECT
|Feature of bird captivates artist
|TRAIT
|Colourful text?
|PURPLEPROSE
|Flowers in sleigh
|LEI
|Child of resonance
|SON
|Leave for Croatian resort
|SPLIT
|Greenest act performed by Bond, say
|SECRETAGENT
|Not far from one argument
|NEAR
|Fruit an indifferent person couldn’t give
|FIG
|Hippies’ food
|PIE
|Also among pandas
|AND
|Remove a seer forcibly
|ERASE
|Tidy in one attempt
|NEAT
|Sign from galleon
|LEO
|Permit to hire
|LET
|Scared to include transport
|CAR