Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers April 24th 2017

admin Mirror Cryptic

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic April 24th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Spill involves medicine PILLS
Singer has one platform BASIS
One worked for a long time EON
Improve engineers with penalty REFINE
Reportedly obstruct some states BLOC
Draw incomplete toboggan LUG
Talk makes quiet jangle PRATTLE
Imagine rep has upset nurse PRETEND
Field of pleasure LEA
Moan about land OMAN
An affection for putting key in corner ALCOVE
Drink of character, say TEA
Choose from selection ELECT
Feature of bird captivates artist TRAIT
Colourful text? PURPLEPROSE
Flowers in sleigh LEI
Child of resonance SON
Leave for Croatian resort SPLIT
Greenest act performed by Bond, say SECRETAGENT
Not far from one argument NEAR
Fruit an indifferent person couldn’t give FIG
Hippies’ food PIE
Also among pandas AND
Remove a seer forcibly ERASE
Tidy in one attempt NEAT
Sign from galleon LEO
Permit to hire LET
Scared to include transport CAR