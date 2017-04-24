Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers April 25th 2017

Clue Solution
Sailor to achieve his goal TARGET
Sash is a hit BELT
Authentic sort of earl REAL
Tiny piece of an hour MINUTE
Late ordering yarn TALE
Unfortunately sent home NEST
Fish with a musical tail CODA
Feel kind about animal ELK
Part of race when friend returns LAP
Yearn to be extensive LONG
Creature of pride? LION
Slide for small child SKID
Develop into a vegetable SPROUT
Manage firm exercise COPE
Dance film REEL
Moderate one’s mood TEMPER
Time for some music TEMPO
Call for right gin, drunkenly RING
Time to tear into fashion TREND
Crazy flyers BATS
Happy to be told not to start ELATED
The first feeble modification TWEAK
Merit of learning EARN
Capital of Czechoslovakia OSLO
Betting parasites join SPLICE
Exchange roles with no-hoper LOSER
Start playing notes ONSET
Teacher cooking trout TUTOR
Lazy-sounding hero IDOL
Ceremony for quiet old politician POMP