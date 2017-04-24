Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers April 25th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic April 25th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.
|Clue
|Solution
|Sailor to achieve his goal
|TARGET
|Sash is a hit
|BELT
|Authentic sort of earl
|REAL
|Tiny piece of an hour
|MINUTE
|Late ordering yarn
|TALE
|Unfortunately sent home
|NEST
|Fish with a musical tail
|CODA
|Feel kind about animal
|ELK
|Part of race when friend returns
|LAP
|Yearn to be extensive
|LONG
|Creature of pride?
|LION
|Slide for small child
|SKID
|Develop into a vegetable
|SPROUT
|Manage firm exercise
|COPE
|Dance film
|REEL
|Moderate one’s mood
|TEMPER
|Time for some music
|TEMPO
|Call for right gin, drunkenly
|RING
|Time to tear into fashion
|TREND
|Crazy flyers
|BATS
|Happy to be told not to start
|ELATED
|The first feeble modification
|TWEAK
|Merit of learning
|EARN
|Capital of Czechoslovakia
|OSLO
|Betting parasites join
|SPLICE
|Exchange roles with no-hoper
|LOSER
|Start playing notes
|ONSET
|Teacher cooking trout
|TUTOR
|Lazy-sounding hero
|IDOL
|Ceremony for quiet old politician
|POMP