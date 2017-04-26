Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers April 27th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic April 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Pressure and freedom are commonplace
|PLATITUDE
|Sonar used to find horses
|ROANS
|Second instrument is out of tune
|SHARP
|Beastly medic?
|VET
|Drink is terribly quiet
|SIP
|Rushed to chimney, say
|FLEW
|Suggest having beer with member
|ALLEGE
|Perfect sitter
|MODEL
|Next time
|SECOND
|Drying agent found in vital cosmetics
|TALC
|Clowns get depressed
|LOW
|Pass out of recollection
|COL
|Moving near a venue
|ARENA
|Gems for old friends
|OPALS
|See idiot rant about custom
|TRADITION
|Permission to go
|LEAVE
|Cricket match can be trial
|TEST
|Lets us organise fight
|TUSSLE
|Gently lay over ruined padre
|DRAPE
|Skilled worker finds scant farm work
|CRAFTSMAN
|Superior example of certain characters
|UPPERCASE
|Crescent look modern on satellite
|NEWMOON
|Hot pill formula at the summit
|HILLTOP
|Join a religious man
|ADD
|Continuing to draw on plan
|ONWARD
|Obvious about Shakespearean king
|CLEAR
|Answer the French doctor at Texan landmark
|ALAMO
|Scot worried about expense
|COST