Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers April 27th 2017

admin Mirror Cryptic

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic April 27th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.

Click any of the clues to reveal the answer and see the rest of the solutions from other publishers too.

Clue Solution
Pressure and freedom are commonplace PLATITUDE
Sonar used to find horses ROANS
Second instrument is out of tune SHARP
Beastly medic? VET
Drink is terribly quiet SIP
Rushed to chimney, say FLEW
Suggest having beer with member ALLEGE
Perfect sitter MODEL
Next time SECOND
Drying agent found in vital cosmetics TALC
Clowns get depressed LOW
Pass out of recollection COL
Moving near a venue ARENA
Gems for old friends OPALS
See idiot rant about custom TRADITION
Permission to go LEAVE
Cricket match can be trial TEST
Lets us organise fight TUSSLE
Gently lay over ruined padre DRAPE
Skilled worker finds scant farm work CRAFTSMAN
Superior example of certain characters UPPERCASE
Crescent look modern on satellite NEWMOON
Hot pill formula at the summit HILLTOP
Join a religious man ADD
Continuing to draw on plan ONWARD
Obvious about Shakespearean king CLEAR
Answer the French doctor at Texan landmark ALAMO
Scot worried about expense COST