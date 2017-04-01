Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers April 2nd 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic April 2nd 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Stop and apprehend
|ARREST
|Strike is a setback
|BLOW
|Dog really captured fiend
|OGRE
|A lot of money for a bundle
|PACKET
|Lies about some land
|ISLE
|Cultivating sage for a long time
|AGES
|Flavouring makes daughter sick
|DILL
|All right to have a tree
|OAK
|Feel remorse, the French way
|RUE
|Hot place in Coventry
|OVEN
|Punishment around Newcastle area
|CANE
|Owing to student conflict
|DUEL
|End in unusual lustre
|RESULT
|Sent off for traps
|NETS
|Damn vermin
|RATS
|Happy to be told not to start
|ELATED
|Enough to have beer with politician
|AMPLE
|Eric prepared some food
|RICE
|Whole time alto was performing
|TOTAL
|Rib broken by English dairy product
|BRIE
|Instruction not to wear so much
|LESSON
|Ruin sunken ship
|WRECK
|Paste to fix luge
|GLUE
|Picture one prisoner
|ICON
|Modern centre design
|RECENT
|Navigation aid that looks both ways?
|RADAR
|Conversed about poetry
|VERSE
|New cadet performed
|ACTED
|Organise sale of drinks
|ALES
|Entrusted with oxidation
|RUST