Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers April 2nd 2017

Clue Solution
Stop and apprehend ARREST
Strike is a setback BLOW
Dog really captured fiend OGRE
A lot of money for a bundle PACKET
Lies about some land ISLE
Cultivating sage for a long time AGES
Flavouring makes daughter sick DILL
All right to have a tree OAK
Feel remorse, the French way RUE
Hot place in Coventry OVEN
Punishment around Newcastle area CANE
Owing to student conflict DUEL
End in unusual lustre RESULT
Sent off for traps NETS
Damn vermin RATS
Happy to be told not to start ELATED
Enough to have beer with politician AMPLE
Eric prepared some food RICE
Whole time alto was performing TOTAL
Rib broken by English dairy product BRIE
Instruction not to wear so much LESSON
Ruin sunken ship WRECK
Paste to fix luge GLUE
Picture one prisoner ICON
Modern centre design RECENT
Navigation aid that looks both ways? RADAR
Conversed about poetry VERSE
New cadet performed ACTED
Organise sale of drinks ALES
Entrusted with oxidation RUST