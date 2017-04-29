Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers April 30th 2017

Clue Solution
Padres managed to get pardoned SPARED
Huge vats are used VAST
We’re off to get jug EWER
Listen out for embellishment TINSEL
Aide made unusual impression IDEA
Note changed in pitch TONE
Boy finds nothing in pack LOAD
Originally called in one engineer NEE
About to get round deer ROE
Language in another sentence ERSE
Not one used neon NONE
Equal with one brace PAIR
Cancel directions to portal NEGATE
The French find Virginia hot stuff LAVA
Owing to student struggle DUEL
Burden with building material LUMBER
Terrible stain on cloth SATIN
Spots cane construction ACNE
Daughter late fixing mouth DELTA
Vital supplier cultivated vine VEIN
Ranted about being passionate ARDENT
Crate broke a little bit TRACE
Unusual to get second chances ODDS
Old soldiers get a sign OMEN
Doddering lines about European SENILE
Quick to knock with identification RAPID
Learn layout of the kidneys RENAL
Guide a bull STEER
Spoken of morality ORAL
Youngster clambering around LAMB