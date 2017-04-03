Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers April 4th 2017

Clue Solution
Quiet lift gets commendation PRAISE
Last order for sailor SALT
Wise attempt to get a chair SEAT
Emphasise tension STRESS
Girl gets round target GOAL
First man to encounter a barrier ADAM
County condiment MAYO
Spinning around pub INN
Fairy’s tune AIR
Rule out bait LURE
Honest old writer OPEN
Material in places LACE
Guide straight DIRECT
Bird in another nest ERNE
Started with quiche TART
Flexible game RUBBER
Glue to fix a step PASTE
Race round some land ACRE
Easy to work with small composition ESSAY
Ages cultivating flavouring SAGA
A cat in charge at a very small level ATOMIC
Working a lot with new nail TALON
Forbidding party at ancient city DOUR
The Spanish graduate turns up, skilful ABLE
Shopkeeper sounds more disgusting GROCER
Distribute a toll differently ALLOT
Beneath French and German articles UNDER
Provide new crate CATER
Forward in expertise PERT
Overburdened with word VERB