Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers April 4th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Quiet lift gets commendation
|PRAISE
|Last order for sailor
|SALT
|Wise attempt to get a chair
|SEAT
|Emphasise tension
|STRESS
|Girl gets round target
|GOAL
|First man to encounter a barrier
|ADAM
|County condiment
|MAYO
|Spinning around pub
|INN
|Fairy’s tune
|AIR
|Rule out bait
|LURE
|Honest old writer
|OPEN
|Material in places
|LACE
|Guide straight
|DIRECT
|Bird in another nest
|ERNE
|Started with quiche
|TART
|Flexible game
|RUBBER
|Glue to fix a step
|PASTE
|Race round some land
|ACRE
|Easy to work with small composition
|ESSAY
|Ages cultivating flavouring
|SAGA
|A cat in charge at a very small level
|ATOMIC
|Working a lot with new nail
|TALON
|Forbidding party at ancient city
|DOUR
|The Spanish graduate turns up, skilful
|ABLE
|Shopkeeper sounds more disgusting
|GROCER
|Distribute a toll differently
|ALLOT
|Beneath French and German articles
|UNDER
|Provide new crate
|CATER
|Forward in expertise
|PERT
|Overburdened with word
|VERB