Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers April 6th 2017

Clue Solution
Teach hare about anguish HEARTACHE
Defence measures, as Tom ordered MOATS
Entertain a source of inspiration AMUSE
Ready for collection SET
Hitting with a can TIN
Employer’s new ruse USER
Sinew not returned with tail TENDON
Ways to reach Greek island, say ROADS
Begin with union house STUART
Dull meat recipe TAME
Hoping to have bank account code PIN
Plead for three keys BEG
Moving near a venue ARENA
Sign fluctuates, but not initially ARIES
He advises about pastes ADHESIVES
Remove a seer, somehow ERASE
The others relax REST
Sailor arranged date and calmed down ABATED
Harass an animal HOUND
Bad summon ordered by watchdog OMBUDSMAN
Celebration that has a pulse? BEANFEAST
Trainer lost ground TERRAIN
Clergyman loses one building MINSTER
Rubbish in statistics TAT
Embellished or terribly neat ORNATE
Drastically affect finished conclusion UPEND
Lively beer with soldier AGILE
Bail out an island BALI