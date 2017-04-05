Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers April 6th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic April 6th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Teach hare about anguish
|HEARTACHE
|Defence measures, as Tom ordered
|MOATS
|Entertain a source of inspiration
|AMUSE
|Ready for collection
|SET
|Hitting with a can
|TIN
|Employer’s new ruse
|USER
|Sinew not returned with tail
|TENDON
|Ways to reach Greek island, say
|ROADS
|Begin with union house
|STUART
|Dull meat recipe
|TAME
|Hoping to have bank account code
|PIN
|Plead for three keys
|BEG
|Moving near a venue
|ARENA
|Sign fluctuates, but not initially
|ARIES
|He advises about pastes
|ADHESIVES
|Remove a seer, somehow
|ERASE
|The others relax
|REST
|Sailor arranged date and calmed down
|ABATED
|Harass an animal
|HOUND
|Bad summon ordered by watchdog
|OMBUDSMAN
|Celebration that has a pulse?
|BEANFEAST
|Trainer lost ground
|TERRAIN
|Clergyman loses one building
|MINSTER
|Rubbish in statistics
|TAT
|Embellished or terribly neat
|ORNATE
|Drastically affect finished conclusion
|UPEND
|Lively beer with soldier
|AGILE
|Bail out an island
|BALI