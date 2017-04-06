Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers April 7th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic April 7th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Mystical claim to work with silver
|MAGICAL
|Fool in secret intrigue
|CRETIN
|Petition is thus lawful
|SOLICIT
|Mean to change the last word
|AMEN
|Always in one version
|EVER
|Illuminated, fellow becomes supple
|LITHE
|Worry about line seen on neck
|FRET
|Burn the tea
|CHAR
|Earls wandering in the light
|LASER
|Deer has compassion, we hear
|HART
|Heard bad weather was healthy
|HALE
|Socialist has new rite sampled again
|RETRIED
|Queen goes back and forth around publicity of lecturer
|READER
|Rejects channels
|DITCHES
|Mark’s out of mascara
|SCAR
|Acts and is polite
|BEHAVES
|Commiserated with skinflint
|MISER
|Soon to get a French veto
|ANON
|Sending in claim, I am opposed
|INIMICAL
|Landlady’s character
|LETTER
|Spectacular as a falling star
|METEORIC
|Are back for a long time
|ERA
|Dreadful dearth of small clothes
|THREADS
|Chatting about headwear
|HAT
|Extravagant, loud top contains gold
|FLORID
|Terrible place in shade, perhaps
|HADES
|Present during the recording
|HERE
|Keep in favour of time
|FORT