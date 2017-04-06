Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers April 7th 2017

Clue Solution
Mystical claim to work with silver MAGICAL
Fool in secret intrigue CRETIN
Petition is thus lawful SOLICIT
Mean to change the last word AMEN
Always in one version EVER
Illuminated, fellow becomes supple LITHE
Worry about line seen on neck FRET
Burn the tea CHAR
Earls wandering in the light LASER
Deer has compassion, we hear HART
Heard bad weather was healthy HALE
Socialist has new rite sampled again RETRIED
Queen goes back and forth around publicity of lecturer READER
Rejects channels DITCHES
Mark’s out of mascara SCAR
Acts and is polite BEHAVES
Commiserated with skinflint MISER
Soon to get a French veto ANON
Sending in claim, I am opposed INIMICAL
Landlady’s character LETTER
Spectacular as a falling star METEORIC
Are back for a long time ERA
Dreadful dearth of small clothes THREADS
Chatting about headwear HAT
Extravagant, loud top contains gold FLORID
Terrible place in shade, perhaps HADES
Present during the recording HERE
Keep in favour of time FORT