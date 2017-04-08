Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers April 9th 2017

Clue Solution
Confuse cretin with hidden fact SECRET
Ingredient in his pudding SPUD
Authentic sort of earl REAL
Set tea out in the grounds ESTATE
Animal worn on the foot MULE
Regarded as part of the play, say SEEN
Tom’s broken more than half MOST
Dog returned to exalted figure GOD
Last word from the cricket? BYE
Called for a step RUNG
Charge novice to touch FEEL
Ours turned bitter SOUR
Stop having right to fold CREASE
The only shoe part SOLE
Doesn’t stand for fibs LIES
Don’t begin chat about baby’s toy RATTLE
Reportedly posted perfume SCENT
Musical animals CATS
Stressed about lock TRESS
New seam is identical SAME
Descend into quiet, sudden movement PLUNGE
Fear movement of adder DREAD
College of note, perhaps ETON
Dog really captured monster OGRE
Deny it’s rubbish REFUSE
Bails out a fellow BASIL
Cruel sort of complaint ULCER
The riddle of the kitchen? SIEVE
God of the roses EROS
Attentive to wrong part RAPT