Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers April 9th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Confuse cretin with hidden fact
|SECRET
|Ingredient in his pudding
|SPUD
|Authentic sort of earl
|REAL
|Set tea out in the grounds
|ESTATE
|Animal worn on the foot
|MULE
|Regarded as part of the play, say
|SEEN
|Tom’s broken more than half
|MOST
|Dog returned to exalted figure
|GOD
|Last word from the cricket?
|BYE
|Called for a step
|RUNG
|Charge novice to touch
|FEEL
|Ours turned bitter
|SOUR
|Stop having right to fold
|CREASE
|The only shoe part
|SOLE
|Doesn’t stand for fibs
|LIES
|Don’t begin chat about baby’s toy
|RATTLE
|Reportedly posted perfume
|SCENT
|Musical animals
|CATS
|Stressed about lock
|TRESS
|New seam is identical
|SAME
|Descend into quiet, sudden movement
|PLUNGE
|Fear movement of adder
|DREAD
|College of note, perhaps
|ETON
|Dog really captured monster
|OGRE
|Deny it’s rubbish
|REFUSE
|Bails out a fellow
|BASIL
|Cruel sort of complaint
|ULCER
|The riddle of the kitchen?
|SIEVE
|God of the roses
|EROS
|Attentive to wrong part
|RAPT