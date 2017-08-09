Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers August 10th 2017

Clue Solution
Wonderful to tolerate constellation HANDS
Manual workers leave hotel to move sand AWARE
Conscious of a battle to the east SEE
Regard for diocese ZIP
Rush to get US code FEES
Three notes, small payments TENETS
Beliefs in the empty traps PEARS
Spare recipe for fruit INFANT
Begin fantastically with minor OPEN
Honest old writer RID
Free of bride EMU
Bemused with creature CLARE
Show new spirit ALERTNESS
Real nests lost attention RINSE
Remove soap from broken siren APSE
Collapsed around part of church BLAZER
Fire right for garment AGAPE
Staring at a torn page CHAFFINCH
Bird at church has a couple of fellows chin-wagging LESSENING
Nine legs running around school, weakening DESPAIR
Praised, oddly, for anguish WINSOME
Appealing not to lose everything TAT
Rubbish in statistics ENDEAR
Conclusion gives listener cause to be loved FRAIL
Weak force on track PUMAS
Father has hesitation getting small felines EDEN