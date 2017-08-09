Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers August 10th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic August 10th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Wonderful to tolerate constellation
|HANDS
|Manual workers leave hotel to move sand
|AWARE
|Conscious of a battle to the east
|SEE
|Regard for diocese
|ZIP
|Rush to get US code
|FEES
|Three notes, small payments
|TENETS
|Beliefs in the empty traps
|PEARS
|Spare recipe for fruit
|INFANT
|Begin fantastically with minor
|OPEN
|Honest old writer
|RID
|Free of bride
|EMU
|Bemused with creature
|CLARE
|Show new spirit
|ALERTNESS
|Real nests lost attention
|RINSE
|Remove soap from broken siren
|APSE
|Collapsed around part of church
|BLAZER
|Fire right for garment
|AGAPE
|Staring at a torn page
|CHAFFINCH
|Bird at church has a couple of fellows chin-wagging
|LESSENING
|Nine legs running around school, weakening
|DESPAIR
|Praised, oddly, for anguish
|WINSOME
|Appealing not to lose everything
|TAT
|Rubbish in statistics
|ENDEAR
|Conclusion gives listener cause to be loved
|FRAIL
|Weak force on track
|PUMAS
|Father has hesitation getting small felines
|EDEN