Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers August 11th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Scholarly and rude about wearing tie
|ERUDITE
|A ballot on old deity
|APOLLO
|Hopes to get a steeple on Sunday
|ASPIRES
|Wonderful penalty
|FINE
|Kitty has good time on the day
|FUND
|Old tales improved
|STALE
|Point a set out
|EAST
|Frozen sort of dice
|ICED
|Guide a bullock
|STEER
|Formerly in concert
|ONCE
|Call for errand boy
|PAGE
|Hampers one medium speed, strangely
|IMPEDES
|Easy shot for model
|SITTER
|Pets set out in groups
|SEPTETS
|Register a fish
|BASS
|Confound prisoner with safety device
|CONFUSE
|Animal from eastern country
|ELAND
|Got up like a flower
|ROSE
|Gathering there’s a lot of snow in Germany
|DRIFTING
|Followed directions and prosecuted
|ENSUED
|Allure of money accrued
|INTEREST
|Brief attempt to get chubby
|FAT
|Stresses dialects
|ACCENTS
|Shelter from sleet
|LEE
|Notices European agents
|ESPIES
|Fertile patch for a group
|OASIS
|Pets turn out to be vermin
|PEST
|Different from class
|FORM