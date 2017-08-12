Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers August 13th 2017

Clue Solution
Warning the rat off THREAT
Hit with fashion accessory BELT
Spoken of morality ORAL
Informant at bank TELLER
Decorate with alcohol? LACE
Last order for sailor SALT
Grooms have space ROOM
Feel kind about animal ELK
Prunes have to manage RUN
Queen in the banner ANNE
Late translating story TALE
Tire of emblem FLAG
Empty victory gives a feline energy VACATE
Appealing to reduce vitamin CUTE
Ceremony sounds correct RITE
Flexible game RUBBER
Whole time alto was performing TOTAL
Part of theatre? ROLE
Developing roots or trunk TORSO
Party for graduate and students BALL
Happy to be told not to start ELATED
The first feeble change TWEAK
Mean to alter the last word AMEN
Shop always displays precious stone OPAL
Undamaged during diplomacy INTACT
Mention freer arrangement REFER
Not once was nerve lost NEVER
The woman finds Elizabeth transparent SHEER
Fever is not initially indistinct AGUE
Clambering around youngster LAMB