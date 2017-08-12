Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers August 13th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic August 13th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Warning the rat off
|THREAT
|Hit with fashion accessory
|BELT
|Spoken of morality
|ORAL
|Informant at bank
|TELLER
|Decorate with alcohol?
|LACE
|Last order for sailor
|SALT
|Grooms have space
|ROOM
|Feel kind about animal
|ELK
|Prunes have to manage
|RUN
|Queen in the banner
|ANNE
|Late translating story
|TALE
|Tire of emblem
|FLAG
|Empty victory gives a feline energy
|VACATE
|Appealing to reduce vitamin
|CUTE
|Ceremony sounds correct
|RITE
|Flexible game
|RUBBER
|Whole time alto was performing
|TOTAL
|Part of theatre?
|ROLE
|Developing roots or trunk
|TORSO
|Party for graduate and students
|BALL
|Happy to be told not to start
|ELATED
|The first feeble change
|TWEAK
|Mean to alter the last word
|AMEN
|Shop always displays precious stone
|OPAL
|Undamaged during diplomacy
|INTACT
|Mention freer arrangement
|REFER
|Not once was nerve lost
|NEVER
|The woman finds Elizabeth transparent
|SHEER
|Fever is not initially indistinct
|AGUE
|Clambering around youngster
|LAMB