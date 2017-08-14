Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers August 15th 2017

Clue Solution
Artist forced into allowance RATION
Don’t eat quickly FAST
Part of community UNIT
Merit second eccentric title MISTER
Tool wasted money LOOT
Most employees have to stop STEM
Finished six deliveries OVER
Fired with anger IRE
Exclude from pub BAR
One editor’s necessity NEED
We’re off to get a jug EWER
Bore about dress ROBE
Trial or trade ORDEAL
Metal guide LEAD
Bound to change diet TIED
Festival involving a steer EASTER
Old Italian destroyed manor ROMAN
The first to demand a mission TASK
Sister translating runes NURSE
Life-changing dossier FILE
A cat in charge at a very small level ATOMIC
Let it alter heading TITLE
It grows in street TREE
Wine producer in different vein VINE
Register for large drink TREBLE
Spilt beer on top of the cap BERET
Wear down queen with poem ERODE
Sovereign for stationery item RULER
Drip on nettle WEED
Wager has a pulse BEAT