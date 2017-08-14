Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers August 15th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic August 15th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Artist forced into allowance
|RATION
|Don’t eat quickly
|FAST
|Part of community
|UNIT
|Merit second eccentric title
|MISTER
|Tool wasted money
|LOOT
|Most employees have to stop
|STEM
|Finished six deliveries
|OVER
|Fired with anger
|IRE
|Exclude from pub
|BAR
|One editor’s necessity
|NEED
|We’re off to get a jug
|EWER
|Bore about dress
|ROBE
|Trial or trade
|ORDEAL
|Metal guide
|LEAD
|Bound to change diet
|TIED
|Festival involving a steer
|EASTER
|Old Italian destroyed manor
|ROMAN
|The first to demand a mission
|TASK
|Sister translating runes
|NURSE
|Life-changing dossier
|FILE
|A cat in charge at a very small level
|ATOMIC
|Let it alter heading
|TITLE
|It grows in street
|TREE
|Wine producer in different vein
|VINE
|Register for large drink
|TREBLE
|Spilt beer on top of the cap
|BERET
|Wear down queen with poem
|ERODE
|Sovereign for stationery item
|RULER
|Drip on nettle
|WEED
|Wager has a pulse
|BEAT