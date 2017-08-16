Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers August 17th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic August 17th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Do away with time and play at dice
|ERADICATE
|Girl wraps one in torn material
|ALICE
|Expression of small distance
|SMILE
|Won over for the present
|NOW
|Rubbish in statistics
|TAT
|Look for a join, say
|SEEM
|Church gets genuine breakfast
|CEREAL
|Spare recipe for fruit
|PEARS
|Peer oddly at book and feel sorry
|REPENT
|Not all of lethal force
|HALF
|Consumed less than nine, say
|ATE
|Filling as actor
|HAM
|Course right for ship
|LINER
|Texan landmark has article by the French doctor
|ALAMO
|Pretend to be grownups in building
|PLAYHOUSE
|Swimming in her river
|RHINE
|Sketched prince without article
|DREW
|Traces out some sugar
|CASTER
|The first ceremony is dull
|TRITE
|Cases play part in dish
|CASSEROLE
|Stomach failure from the diving board
|BELLYFLOP
|Arrive with dog, say, to take part
|COMPETE
|Swamp has a large supervisor
|MARSHAL
|Whip for poor act
|CAT
|Turning green with unknown vitality
|ENERGY
|Criticise the Spanish judges
|PANEL
|Collect a great deal
|AMASS
|Harold has old ring
|HALO