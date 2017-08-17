Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers August 18th 2017

admin Mirror Cryptic

Clue Solution
Bereaved woman has bet after party DOWAGER
Quietly allude to favour PREFER
Soldiers round, left an umbrella PARASOL
Lazy-sounding hero IDOL
Worry about line seen on neck FRET
Deserve new remit MERIT
Origin of Wimbledon favourite SEED
Came to fix old weapon MACE
Doctor spent dime on coffee, initially MEDIC
Smoker on the tube PIPE
Agreement sounds full PACT
Charlady about to get less fat CLEANER
Student tries out measures LITRES
Picks school and votes SELECTS
Turn pins around SPIN
Engineers, weary, went to bed RETIRED
Opted to change store DEPOT
Spoken of morality ORAL
Lecturer is not practical ACADEMIC
Tell about tale being different RELATE
Pledge to eat diced concoction DEDICATE
Charge three notes FEE
Knock true form of ecstasy RAPTURE
Juicer contains something cold ICE
Society ridicules loose garments SMOCKS
City for cavorting pairs PARIS
Throw and hide PELT
Lack a young woman MISS