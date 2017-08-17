Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers August 18th 2017

Thank you for visiting our website. Since you landed on this page you are looking for the solutions to Mirror Cryptic August 18th 2017 Crossword and you are in luck! We have just updated our site with the latest answers so without wasting time, scroll down and find the clue that you are looking for.
|Clue
|Solution
|Bereaved woman has bet after party
|DOWAGER
|Quietly allude to favour
|PREFER
|Soldiers round, left an umbrella
|PARASOL
|Lazy-sounding hero
|IDOL
|Worry about line seen on neck
|FRET
|Deserve new remit
|MERIT
|Origin of Wimbledon favourite
|SEED
|Came to fix old weapon
|MACE
|Doctor spent dime on coffee, initially
|MEDIC
|Smoker on the tube
|PIPE
|Agreement sounds full
|PACT
|Charlady about to get less fat
|CLEANER
|Student tries out measures
|LITRES
|Picks school and votes
|SELECTS
|Turn pins around
|SPIN
|Engineers, weary, went to bed
|RETIRED
|Opted to change store
|DEPOT
|Spoken of morality
|ORAL
|Lecturer is not practical
|ACADEMIC
|Tell about tale being different
|RELATE
|Pledge to eat diced concoction
|DEDICATE
|Charge three notes
|FEE
|Knock true form of ecstasy
|RAPTURE
|Juicer contains something cold
|ICE
|Society ridicules loose garments
|SMOCKS
|City for cavorting pairs
|PARIS
|Throw and hide
|PELT
|Lack a young woman
|MISS