Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers August 20th 2017

|Clue
|Solution
|Somehow entrap guardian
|PARENT
|Show contempt for skewer
|SPIT
|Repeat in the choir
|ECHO
|Cleric is equal to boy
|PARSON
|College of note possibly
|ETON
|Team dies away
|SIDE
|Charge on time and distance
|FEET
|Enthusiast from Brazil, say
|NUT
|Has turned into tree
|ASH
|Total zero at sport
|SUMO
|Still in the venture
|EVEN
|Manage to get eastern symbol
|RUNE
|Wish to reside differently
|DESIRE
|About to copy cloak
|CAPE
|Owing to student conflict
|DUEL
|Modern centre design
|RECENT
|Student of vision?
|PUPIL
|Unusual not to be well done
|RARE
|Nervous part of speech
|TENSE
|Get rid of outbuilding
|SHED
|Mighty river shelter
|POTENT
|Principle of reversibility?
|TENET
|Time to order something
|ITEM
|Pleased with relaxation
|EASE
|From there, afterwards, to church
|THENCE
|Bitter, getting a key free
|ACRID
|Beneath French and German articles
|UNDER
|Complain at broken table
|BLEAT
|Revealing about meat
|VEAL
|My one is explosive
|MINE