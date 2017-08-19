Mirror Cryptic Crossword Answers August 20th 2017

Clue Solution
Somehow entrap guardian PARENT
Show contempt for skewer SPIT
Repeat in the choir ECHO
Cleric is equal to boy PARSON
College of note possibly ETON
Team dies away SIDE
Charge on time and distance FEET
Enthusiast from Brazil, say NUT
Has turned into tree ASH
Total zero at sport SUMO
Still in the venture EVEN
Manage to get eastern symbol RUNE
Wish to reside differently DESIRE
About to copy cloak CAPE
Owing to student conflict DUEL
Modern centre design RECENT
Student of vision? PUPIL
Unusual not to be well done RARE
Nervous part of speech TENSE
Get rid of outbuilding SHED
Mighty river shelter POTENT
Principle of reversibility? TENET
Time to order something ITEM
Pleased with relaxation EASE
From there, afterwards, to church THENCE
Bitter, getting a key free ACRID
Beneath French and German articles UNDER
Complain at broken table BLEAT
Revealing about meat VEAL
My one is explosive MINE